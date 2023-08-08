Madrigal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.69.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.47 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDGL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.