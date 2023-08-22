Macy’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion.

