LyondellBasell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $715 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $10.31 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.4 billion.

