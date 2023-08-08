Lyft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.3 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lyft said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

