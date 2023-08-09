Lumos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $527,000 in the period, matching Street forecasts.

