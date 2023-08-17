Lumentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $370.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $131.6 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $325 million for the fiscal first quarter.

