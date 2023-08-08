Lument: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.6 million…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7 million.

