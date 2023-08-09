Lumber Liquidators: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $236.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.