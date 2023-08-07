Lucid Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Monday reported a loss of $764.2 million…

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $150.9 million in the period.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $150.9 million in the period.

