Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lowe's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lowe’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 22, 2023, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.67 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $24.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.94 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $87 billion to $89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up