Louisiana-Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $611 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX

