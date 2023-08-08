Loop Media: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million…

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

