Logan Ridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRFC

