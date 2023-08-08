LoanDepot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $271.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDI

