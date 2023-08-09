LiveRamp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $630 million.

