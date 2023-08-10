LiveOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Thursday reported a loss of $515,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the West Hollywood, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The company posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.
LiveOne expects full-year revenue in the range of $122 million to $130 million.
