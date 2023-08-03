Livent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $90.2 million. On a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $90.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $235.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257 million.

Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion.

