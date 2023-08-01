Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.1 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.12 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $612 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.48 to $2.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $595 million for the fiscal third quarter.

