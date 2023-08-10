Lipocine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

