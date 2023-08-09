Lions Gate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $908.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893 million.

