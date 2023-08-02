Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.73 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

