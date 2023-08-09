Limbach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.9 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.