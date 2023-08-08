Light & Wonder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $731 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.3 million.

