Ligand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $124 million to $128 million.

