LifeStance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.5 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $259.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

