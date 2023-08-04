Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Media Corp. (FWONA) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $116 million.…

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $724 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $745.4 million.

