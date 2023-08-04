Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Media Corp. (FWONB) on Friday reported profit of $116 million in its second quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $724 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWONB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up