Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Media Corp. (FWONB) on Friday reported profit of $116 million in its second quarter.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Media Corp. (FWONB) on Friday reported profit of $116 million in its second quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $724 million in the period.

