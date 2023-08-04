Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $116 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $724 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $745.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWONK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWONK

