Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Liberty Broadband: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Liberty Broadband: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Friday reported net income of $252 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.71.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $245 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRDA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up