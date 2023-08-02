Lemonade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.6 million.

