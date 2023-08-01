LeMaitre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.1…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $46.5 million to $48.9 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $193 million to $197.8 million.

