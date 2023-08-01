Leidos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $207…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.9 billion to $15.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

