LegalZoom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $161 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $642 million to $652 million.

