Lear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $168.7 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $22.35 billion to $23.05 billion.

