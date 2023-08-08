LCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

