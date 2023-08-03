Laureate Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported profit of $56.2 million in its second…

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported profit of $56.2 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 35 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $462.1 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.