Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $94.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $321.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $315 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

