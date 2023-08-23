Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.2 million…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $454.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.3 million, or $4.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

