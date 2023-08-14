Live Radio
LadRx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 6:32 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — LadRx Corporation (LADX) on Monday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $6.45.

