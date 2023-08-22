La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.5 million in its…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $481.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

