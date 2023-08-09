KVH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $925,000 in its…

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $925,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

