Kura Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

