Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $220 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $252.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.