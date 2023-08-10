Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $223,000.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $408.9 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.
Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT
