Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $256.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.

