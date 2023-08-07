Live Radio
Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 5:01 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported profit of $23.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $273.3 million in the period.

