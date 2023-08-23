Kohl’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $58 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.