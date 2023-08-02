Knowles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.6 million in its…

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $173 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million for the fiscal third quarter.

