Knife River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $56.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $785.2 million in the period.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNF

