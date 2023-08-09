Live Radio
KLX Energy Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 4:43 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $234 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLX Energy Services said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $230 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

